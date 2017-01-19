Waiting for your Duke Energy settlement? Checks now approved to send out

Attorneys in a class action settlement involving Duke Energy said the settlement checks have been approved, and are now on the way to those who filed claims.

The check distribution, according to the attorneys, was approved Thursday by a judge.

If you filed a residential claim and were approved, you'll likely get a check for around $140. If you filed a non-residential claim, you may get a little more based on usage during the class period.

“We are incredibly pleased with the success of the settlement. Our firm has never seen a class action with such high participation coupled with significant compensation. We’re sure the over 200,000 Duke Energy customers with approved claims will also be very pleased,” Bill Markovits, lead counsel for the plaintiffs and a founding partner of Markovits, Stock & DeMarco, said in a news release.

More than 200,000 checks are set to go out in the next few weeks.

This all comes after an $81 million settlement to settle a lawsuit that claimed Duke Energy gave big companies a break on power rates and not to residential customers.

For more information on the settlement checks - visit the class action website.

