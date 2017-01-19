Cloudy, wet weather dominates this January

If you think it’s been dreary and awfully wet lately, you’re right. Only four days this January have been dry in Cincinnati.



As of Jan. 18, we’ve seen a total of 2.73 inches of rain fall at our official weather station at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport.

This is 0.97 inches above normal for this time of the month. Of this precipitation, 2.5 inches (melted 0.17 inches) has been snow. That’s actually 1 inch below average.



As of Jan. 20, we’re currently in a streak of eleven days with rain in Cincinnati. This streak could very well continue. We currently have a chance of rain or snow in the forecast every day through Thursday, Jan. 26.



The unusual amount of rain has brought some good news. For the first time in months, we are drought free across the Tri-State. The weekly U.S. Drought Monitor removed all of our counties on Jan. 19. The previous week still showed abnormally dry conditions in parts of our Ohio and Indiana counties.



La Nina conditions in the Pacific Ocean are to blame for this abnormally wet pattern. With La Nina expected to persist at least through February, there’s a good chance we’ll see above average precipitation for the rest of the winter and possibly into early spring.

