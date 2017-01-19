Damage set at $90k in Evanston fire

The Cincinnati Fire Department is investigating the cause of a two-alarm blaze in Evanston.
Flames broke out in the 1700 block of Kinney Avenue around 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Firefighters were working the fire along one of the exterior walls and into the structure adjacent to it, according to a prepared statement from the fire department.
Both buildings were vacant.
The main body of fire was extinguished within 30 minutes, but a second alarm had to be called due to the heavy amount of fire in the adjacent structure, according to the statement.
Both structures sustained approximately $45,000 of damage for a total of $90,000 of damage.
The city's building department was notified to respond to check the integrity of both buildings.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation Friday morning, said District 1 Fire Chief Raffel Porphett.
Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.
635 West Seventh Street
Cincinnati, Ohio 45203
(513) 421-1919
publicfile@fox19.com
(334) 206-1400EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.