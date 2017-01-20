Revitalization for Northside - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Revitalization for Northside

NORTHSIDE, OH (FOX19) -

The eclectic Cincinnati neighborhood of Northside is undergoing revitalization.

New development and redevelopment of historic structures are combining to give Northside an old and new feel.

According to Northside Community Council President Oliver Kroner, a half dozen or so new businesses, bars and restaurants have recently opened or will soon open in the community. 

One major development is the Gantry luxury apartments that opened on Hamilton Avenue, right in the heart of the Northside Business District.

The apartment complex has plenty of retail space on the ground floor, which will soon be occupied by Molly Welmann's Melt restaurant and a craft beer bar and market.

Another change happening in Northside is a decrease in crime.

According to Victor Williams, president of the Northside Business Association, Northside has experienced a major reduction in the crime rate in the last five years.

