Revitalization for Northside

The eclectic Cincinnati neighborhood of Northside is undergoing revitalization.

New development and redevelopment of historic structures are combining to give Northside an old and new feel.

According to Northside Community Council President Oliver Kroner, a half dozen or so new businesses, bars and restaurants have recently opened or will soon open in the community.

One major development is the Gantry luxury apartments that opened on Hamilton Avenue, right in the heart of the Northside Business District.

The apartment complex has plenty of retail space on the ground floor, which will soon be occupied by Molly Welmann's Melt restaurant and a craft beer bar and market.

Another change happening in Northside is a decrease in crime.

According to Victor Williams, president of the Northside Business Association, Northside has experienced a major reduction in the crime rate in the last five years.

The #Melt restaurant moving to the new Gantry apartment complex in Northside. Check out the space! Opens late-Spring! @FOX19 @mollywellmann pic.twitter.com/pmnRqb81i8 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) January 20, 2017

So cool!! These are mobile art galleries in shipping containers. Invented by @parProjects in Northside to take art to those without. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jIesPc53Y2 — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) January 20, 2017

Grab some international cuisine at Darou Salam in Northside! #yum The owner uses West African spices in his recipes! @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/6wnMukZ9xd — Robert Guaderrama (@FOX19Robert) January 20, 2017

