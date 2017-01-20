1 hurt, 1 in custody in Ohio school shooting

WDTN-TV is reporting 1 person is shot, 1 person is in custody at a school shooting in western Ohio. (WDTN-TV/Mike Burianek)

The Champaign County Sheriff's Office said one person is hurt and another is in custody at a shooting at a western Ohio high school Friday morning, according to media reports.

The attack was reported about 8 a.m. at West Liberty School in West Liberty, about 45 minutes northwest of Columbus, WDTN-TV reports. Sheriff's officials say the weapon has been recovered and students are safe.

Local media said initial reports indicated someone was shot through a window of a boys restroom in the high school.

Students are being released, according to WDTN.

Parents are advised to go to the IGA in West Liberty to pick up their children.

U.S. 68 is closed at 296 due to the incident, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

