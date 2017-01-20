Miami U Police investigating death of student on campus

Miami University police are investigating the death of a student on campus Friday, the school said.

A University spokeswoman confirmed that the student is a female. Authorities have not said where the student's body was found.

The Butler County coroner was called to campus after the discovery. A cause of death has not been released.

Counseling and support are available from Miami’s Student Counseling Service.

Classes resume from winter break on Monday.

