First transfer of Twitter power, President Trump gets @POTUS

Posted by Steve Beynon, Digital Content Producer
President Donald Trump's @POTUS Twitter handle. (Twitter) President Donald Trump's @POTUS Twitter handle. (Twitter)
Alongside the peaceful transfer of power over executive authority, the inauguration introduced a new important transfer — @POTUS, the digital megaphone of the sitting president.

Just as President Donald Trump took the oath Friday, @POTUS changed hands to the incoming administration. This marked the first Twitter transfer of power in American history. 

"45th President of the United States. Working on behalf of the American people to make our country great again," read the description for President Trump's new official Twitter handle. 

However, it is unclear if President Trump will use the official account or leave that to his staff. Shortly after the inauguration ceremony, he tweeted from his personal account which has over 20 million followers. 

The Obama administration handed over the Twitter handles for their official accounts: @POTUS, @FLOTUS, @VP, and @PressSec to the incoming Trump administration. Michelle Obama, Vice President Joe Biden and Josh Earnest are still active on Twitter, but their handles have been changed. 

If you were following @POTUS, you will need to re-follow. Former President Obama's tweets have been archived at @POTUS44. 

Final tweets by former President Barack Obama and his White House: 

