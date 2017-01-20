Lockdown lifted at Aiken High School after police respond to 'weapons call'

A lockdown at Aiken High School has been lifted after Cincinnati police responded to a "weapons call" Friday afternoon at the school, according to a police spokesperson.

The school was placed on lockdown at approximately 1:15 p.m., when police responded to a report of a possible weapon at the school.

A school spokesperson said a person with a gun was spotted near the building, but never came inside.

The lockdown was lifted just before 2 p.m.

Additional details have not been released.

