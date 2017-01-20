Bengals sign kicker, Louisville product Jonathan Brown - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Bengals sign kicker, Louisville product Jonathan Brown

By Jeremy Rauch, Sports Anchor
Connect
Jonathan Brown joined the Bengals in 2016 as a college free agent but suffered an injury in spring workouts and was later released by the team. (Photo: Bengals.com) Jonathan Brown joined the Bengals in 2016 as a college free agent but suffered an injury in spring workouts and was later released by the team. (Photo: Bengals.com)
CINCINNATI (FOX19) -

The Bengals signed Louisville product and first-year Kicker Jonathan Brown to a reserve/future contract on Friday.

Brown will not count against the team’s active list until the Monday after the Super Bowl, Feb. 6.

Brown joined the Bengals in 2016 as a college free agent but suffered an injury in spring workouts and was later released by the team.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved. 

  • Bengals sign kicker, Louisville product Jonathan BrownMore>>

  • News

    NEWS

     

    Full Story >

    A summary of local Cincinnati and Northern Kentucky stories from FOX19, WXIX, 19News.  Updated daily!

    Full Story >
Powered by Frankly