Bengals sign kicker, Louisville product Jonathan Brown

The Bengals signed Louisville product and first-year Kicker Jonathan Brown to a reserve/future contract on Friday.

Brown will not count against the team’s active list until the Monday after the Super Bowl, Feb. 6.

Brown joined the Bengals in 2016 as a college free agent but suffered an injury in spring workouts and was later released by the team.

