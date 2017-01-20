Department of Treasury: Brent Spence a top project in U.S.

The U.S. Department of Treasury released a report ranking the replacement of the Brent Spence Bridge as one of America’s top transportation infrastructure megaprojects.

The report was conducted by the Build America Investment Initiative and reveals that the project as a net economic benefit of $14.9 to $22.3 billion.

"The Treasury Department has confirmed what business leaders in Ohio and Kentucky have long known: the Brent Spence Bridge will unlock incredible business growth and development for our region," said Bob Castellini, president and CEO of the Cincinnati Reds and chairman of Castellini Companies. "Completing this project must remain a top priority."

Donald Trump vows to replace Brent Spence Bridge

Findings also include that the bridge has the third highest economic benefit of highway projects being planned in the country and the highest economic benefit in the Midwest. According to the report, the biggest challenge to the project is the need for consensus between Ohio and Kentucky on a project financing plan.

"This report makes clear what the incredible impact the Brent Spence Bridge project will have on Ohio and Kentucky, and underscores the importance of both state governments, working collaboratively, to develop a financing plan to move this project forward," said Paul Verst, president and CEO of Verst Group Logistics.

Melissa Reinert from our news partner at the Cincinnati Enquirer contributed to this story.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.