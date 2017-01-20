5 fatal ODs reported in Butler County over 48 hour period

Five fatal suspected fentanyl/heroin drug overdoses were reported in Butler County Thursday and Friday, the coroner's office announced Friday

The Butler County Coroner's office, Middletown City Health Department, Butler County Health Department and city of Hamilton Health Department will be working in conjunction with community partners and local law enforcement agencies regarding the situation.

Anyone who has concerns regarding heroin use is asked to contact the heroin hopeline at 844-427-4747.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.