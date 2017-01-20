Myles Davis: Leaving Xavier basketball for 'new chapter in my life'

Player Myles Davis announced on Twitter that he's leaving the Xavier University basketball program on Friday.

The senior guard just returned from a 15 game suspension for off the court incidents.

Davis said he's decided to start a new chapter in his life.

The fifth-year senior made the announcement on his Twitter page Friday with the following post:

"I would like to thank everyone and Xavier for allowing me to play basketball and get my degree but my family and I have decided that it is time for me to move on from Xavier and start a new chapter in my life. Want to say thank you to everyone who's supported me and believed in me. Wish my teammates the best of luck the rest of the season. Thank you."

"Myles and I met earlier this morning. As Myles has stated, he has left our basketball program. He and his family have asked for privacy and can share more information if they see fit," Coach Chris Mack said.

Davis was charged with two misdemeanors for incidents involving his then girlfriend. He pleaded guilty to a disorderly conduct charge in November as part of a plea deal.

He was able to play in three games this season.

