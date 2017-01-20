Trump dummy hanging by noose upsets NKY neighbors

A homeowner’s strong political statement has upset some residents in a northern Kentucky neighborhood.

A life-like dummy of Donald Trump hanging by a noose was put up outside a Crestview Hills home Friday – the same day Trump was inaugurated as the 45th President of the United States.

A sign under the display reads “Just grab ‘em by the p****.” Your President.” Above that, the Trump dummy is flanked by two upside-down American flags.

Ken Blair, the homeowner and man behind the display, said the Trump dummy will stay put “for as long as there are not ordinances to display it.”

“Nobody really wants to go down there and confront him and talk to him about it, but everybody’s obviously upset,” said John Hudson, who lives several doors down.

Neighbors are most disturbed by the upside down flags, Hudson said. He said he’s concerned about young children seeing the dummy and accompanying foul language.

Before the Trump dummy, Blair had posted an Abraham Lincoln quote outside his home.

“I think it’s quite ironic that my neighbors had no problem with one president’s quote. But then their president’s quote seemed to not suit them,” he said.

