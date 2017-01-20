Landslide closes road in New Richmond

Steady rain over the last two weeks has caused a landslide in New Richmond. Crews have already cleared debris from Short Hill Road, but it will remain closed through the weekend as the landscape is expected to continue to slide towards the road.

“You could see everything falling down the street cause I always go down this street to go to work and next thing I know I get a phone call it's caving in,” Raymond Riggins said.

Rain water has washed away part of this parking lot in New Richmond. Crews have cleared the road of debris but more may slide down. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/cp4ehqnSDc — Ken Brown (@Fox19KenBrown) January 20, 2017

Riggins lives in the apartment complex on the hill. Part of their parking lot slid down the hill with the landslide.

Mother nature almost took the shed stationed in the effected parking lot. It’s a shed that hosts Riggins motorcycle and a family of 7 cats.

“I didn't know if the cats would have been OK because the cats usually do live down there,” 8-year-old Sophie Worley said.

As the landscape changed, the trees came down on top of power lines next to the road and crews from Duke Energy were out to address those issues.

