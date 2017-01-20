Four teens accused of destroying New Richmond gazebo

Police in New Richmond arrested four juveniles between the ages of 15 and 17 in connection to the town's park gazebo being destroyed. Police Chief Randy Harvey said it was the focal point of the village, and now it's gone.

A gazebo once sat in Rose Vesper Park. It was dedicated in 2010 to the former state representative.

"I think I can say with confidence this was not the act of juveniles. I believe this was the act of young adults acting like juveniles," Harvey said. "It has at least six to eight pillars on it concreted in. So it had to be a number of strong individuals that was able to keep rocking that thing back and forth until it broke at its base."

Authorities have not released details on specific charges filed against the teens arrested.

A WWII veteran who was there in 2010 when the gazebo was completed has his own thoughts on how it came down.

"I thought somebody had to take a big hammer or something to knock that all down," Carl Martineck said.

Amazingly, the gazebo is surrounded by homes and Chief Harvey doesn't understand how someone didn't hear it being torn down.

Connie Moore lives in the neighborhood and said she didn't hear anything either, but what she hears now are the cries of the community.

"It means a lot to a lot of people in New Richmond. Just not to the ones who want to destroy our town or make our town look ugly," she said.

The gazebo was valued at $20,000.

The village has a $500 dollar reward out for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.