Thousands take part in Cincinnati Women's March

About 1,000 marches are planned worldwide as part of a sister march on Washington, D.C. Saturday.

An event got underway at 12 p.m. at Washington Park.

Politicians, community leaders and musicians took the mic to rally the crowd before the group of more than 7,000 took to the streets.

"Support women's rights, disability rights, human rights for all it needs to be equal," march participant Katie Black said.

"I feel really empowered, as a woman, as a Latina, as a Muslim. I think the crowd and the speakers are kind of uplifting our community," march participant Najia Aljaberi said.

Their messages hit the pavement and spanned throughout Over-the-Rhine.

"We need to come together. I think, right now, our country is really divided… amongst states, and amongst counties, and amongst cities and I think when we come together we can make a difference," participant Joelle Cartier said.

Nearly half a million people were expected to attend the event in the nation's capitol, with buses arriving in D.C. carrying people from across the country.

