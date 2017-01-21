Garth Brooks takes the stage for 5 Cincinnati shows

Garth Brooks kicked off his five concerts in the Queen City over the weekend.

Tickets for three shows of his shows sold out in less than two hours and two additional shows were added back in November.

The 2016 CMA Entertainer of the Year and Country Music Hall of Fame artist will perform with his wife, Trisha Yearwood.

This is the first time Brooks has returned to Cincinnati in 18 years.

"We want to hit this. We want this show to the best show ever done," Brooks said.

There's a lot that goes into this big production. According to Brooks, 12 to 16 trucks are used depending on the show. There's a traveling crew of 56 people and local crews of about 200 to 250 people.

Brooks said he wants to put on the best show possible for fans.

"First and foremost, know that the main thing that you're doing is, you believe that those people in those seats deserve the best show ever," he said.

It's also the last time during the Garth Brooks World Tour that he will be performing in the Ohio area.

Garth finishes his Cincinnati run with shows on January 27, 28 and 29.

