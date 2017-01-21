Silver Alert cancelled for missing man from Bloomfield - Cincinnati News, FOX19-WXIX TV

Silver Alert cancelled for missing man from Bloomfield

Kim Schupp
Richard Griesemer (Greene County Sheriff's Office) Richard Griesemer (Greene County Sheriff's Office)
FOX19 -

A Statewide Silver Alert has been cancelled for a Bloomfield man who was believed to be in danger. 

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department said 87-year-old Richard Griesemer was last seen in Bloomfield on Saturday Jan. 21 at 12:30 p.m. Bloomfield is located approximately 86 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Silver Alert was cancelled shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday. Investigators released no other information.

