Silver Alert cancelled for missing man from Bloomfield

A Statewide Silver Alert has been cancelled for a Bloomfield man who was believed to be in danger.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Department said 87-year-old Richard Griesemer was last seen in Bloomfield on Saturday Jan. 21 at 12:30 p.m. Bloomfield is located approximately 86 miles south of Indianapolis.

The Silver Alert was cancelled shortly before 12 p.m. Sunday. Investigators released no other information.

