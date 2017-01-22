Woman charged with fatal shooting in North College Hill

April Novak admitted in court she had a two-month-long sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy. They had sex about 12 times in the classroom.Full Story >
April Novak admitted in court she had a two-month-long sexual relationship with a 16-year-old boy. They had sex about 12 times in the classroom.Full Story >
BART says there were as many as 40 to 60 juveniles who jumped the fare gates and headed upstairs to the platform as the nine-car Dublin train was arriving.Full Story >
BART says there were as many as 40 to 60 juveniles who jumped the fare gates and headed upstairs to the platform as the nine-car Dublin train was arriving.Full Story >
A man walked up to the female store clerk who was outside on a break and tried to rob her. The clerk had a gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspect has died.Full Story >
A man walked up to the female store clerk who was outside on a break and tried to rob her. The clerk had a gun and exchanged gunfire with the suspect. The suspect has died.Full Story >
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.Full Story >
Officers located the dad's vehicle near a park, and found the dad unconscious and the boy missing. The father has been arrested.Full Story >
The man may never walk again after being shot in the chest. The family has been victimized by crime several times over the years.Full Story >
The man may never walk again after being shot in the chest. The family has been victimized by crime several times over the years.Full Story >