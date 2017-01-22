Woman charged with fatal shooting in North College Hill

A woman is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center, accused of fatally shooting a man Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Sundale Avenue for a report of a man who had stabbed. However, preliminary medical reports indicated the victim was shot, not stabbed. North College Hill Police said he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

McKenzie Gray, 26, was taken into custody near the scene. According to court documents, Gray admitted to shooting him.

Investigators then conducted a search warrant at Gray's home. Officials said they found a large quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia, drug processing equipment, cash, and a firearm.

Officers said a firearm was also recovered in the area of the victim.

Gray was booked into jail, charged with aggravated murder, trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs.

The victim's name has not been released, pending notification of next-of-kin.

