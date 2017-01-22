Neighbors told to 'shelter in place' during Trenton SWAT standoff

Police and SWAT were called to reports of shots fired Sunday morning.

Officers were called to a home on Oak Avenue at First Street. Neighbors said crews first arrived around 5:30 a.m.

Trenton Police said shots were fired inside a home before officers arrived.

SWAT was called to the scene but left shortly before 9 a.m.

Those living nearby were told to stay inside their houses if they were already home. Anyone returning home was not allowed to go on the street until the scene was cleared.

The shelter in place order was lifted.

The investigation is ongoing.

Officials at the scene said they found a man and two dogs dead inside the home. Investigators said at this point, the man's death is believed to be a suicide.

Trenton Police said more information would be released later in the day.

