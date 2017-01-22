Crews investigating cause of Middletown church fire

Investigators are looking into what sparked a fire at a church in Butler County Sunday.

The fire broke out around 3 a.m. at the Tytus Avenue First Church of God on Tytus Avenue.

Officials said it took crews nearly two hours to get the flames under control.

The extent of the damage is unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported. No word on a cause.

