Man killed in crash involving Evendale police cruiser

One man is dead after crashing his car into a police cruiser Sunday.

It happened around 5:15 a.m. at the intersection of Glendale-Milford and Reading Roads.

Evendale Police said Officer Pete Faillace, who was in his marked patrol vehicle, was rear-ended by a two-door sedan.

The impact of the crash pushed the cruiser into the intersection. The other car was disabled.

Officials said the driver of the striking car was given CPR by police until firefighters arrived and began treatment. He was taken to Bethesda North Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have identified the driver as Russell Andrews Jr., 54, of Blue Ash.

Officer Faillace was not hurt.

The crash remains under investigation.

