St. Vincent de Paul hosts final coat distribution of the season

St. Vincent de Paul's final coat distribution of the season was set for Sunday.

Volunteers and staff will give away winter coats to families in need today at Norwood Middle School, on Sherman Avenue, from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m.

The coats have been collected throughout Cincinnati as part of the organization's coat drive.

This will be the third and final coat distribution of the season.

St. Vincent de Paul also hosted distributions in November and December, passing out nearly 1,500 coats.

To get a coat, bring a photo ID and verification of children that are not present. All children must be accompanied by an adult. There's a limit of one coat per person.

