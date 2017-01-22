Swastikas, racial slurs painted on Withrow High School

A state representative is calling on Ohio's attorney general to open an investigation into racially-charged graffiti around Cincinnati.

Racial slurs and swastikas were found painted on Withrow High School Sunday morning. Earlier this month, vandals defaced a sign at Hebrew Union College with a swastika symbol.

Rep. Alicia Reece, a former Withrow student, said she plans to formally request the attorney general look into "an emerging criminal pattern" between the two incidents.

The vandals hit sidewalks and signs outside the Hyde Park school. Photos posted on social media show the word "TRUMP" painted on a bench and door to the building.

Another photo shows profane statements on the sidewalk along with the name J. Cranley, a possible reference to Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

Cincinnati Public School officials said some surveillance cameras were spray painted.

"We are truly saddened by this event and want to assure our students and families that we will keep them safe. We have not received any threats against our students or staff," read an email to parents.

Crews worked Sunday afternoon to ensure the hateful messages were removed before students returned to campus Monday.

Cincinnati Police are working with the school to identify the suspects, according to Mayor John Cranley.

swastika symbols are being removed from Withrow H.S. @FOX19 pic.twitter.com/jzHMmuHdtD — Frankie Jupiter WXIX (@FrankieJupiter) January 22, 2017

"I am outraged by this act of hate at Withrow High School. I am saddened that the grounds where students walk each and everyday has been used as a platform for racism, anti-semitism and bigotry,” Cranley said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

Counselors will be available for Withrow students Monday.

"This unfortunate event is further evidence of our need to heal and grow as a community. If this awful act encourages anything, we hope that it sparks continued dialogue among families about our need to come together as one country. Our diversity is an asset and should be celebrated," the school's email said.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.f