Cincinnati Bengals QB Andy Dalton and wife expecting second child

Cincinnati Bengals Quarterback Andy Dalton is adding to his home team.

Jordan Dalton revealed on Instagram that she and Andy are expecting their second child.

"We can't wait to become a family of four!" Jordan captioned the photo.

The Daltons welcomed their first son, Noah, in June 2014.

