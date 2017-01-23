Brent Spence Bridge project receives another look

A new report from the US Treasury could mean more attention for the Brent Spence Bridge project, especially by the newly minted Trump administration.

The report calls the bridge one of America's top 40 projects and says the bridge has a net economic benefit of $14.9 to $22.3 billion.

The treasury also said the bridge has the third highest economic benefit of highway projects planned across the country, and the highest of projects in the Midwest.

However, the project remains stalled over disputes about how to pay for the costs of construction.

Last year, Kentucky Governor Matt Bevin banned tolling on the bridge.

Meanwhile, President Trump made this a campaign issue and repeatedly said he would replace the bridge. He brought it up several times in speeches, including at a campaign stop in Wilmington.

