Police: Man left young children alone in apartment with oven on, open

Posted by FOX19 Digital Media Staff
(Hamilton County Sheriff's Office) (Hamilton County Sheriff's Office)
WESTWOOD, OH (FOX19) -

A West End man was due in court Monday, charged with child endangering. 

Durrell Walker, 28, is accused of leaving his three children alone and unsupervised in an apartment on McHenry Avenue on Thursday. The children are ages 7 months, 1 and 2-years-old, according to the court documents. Police said the oven was left on and the oven door was open.

Walker is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

