Police: Man left young children alone in apartment with oven on, open

A West End man was due in court Monday, charged with child endangering.

Durrell Walker, 28, is accused of leaving his three children alone and unsupervised in an apartment on McHenry Avenue on Thursday. The children are ages 7 months, 1 and 2-years-old, according to the court documents. Police said the oven was left on and the oven door was open.

Walker is being held in the Hamilton County Justice Center.

