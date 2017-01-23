2nd suspect pleads not guilty in firefighter's death

The suspects charged in connection with a blaze that killed a Hamilton firefighter were set to face a judge on Monday.

Lester Parker, 66, waived his trial, and will be tried with his nephew, William Tucker.

Tucker, 49, pleaded not guilty in court. His bond was set at $500,000.

Judge Stephens indicated he intends to try the two suspects together and will set a new pre-trial hearing for them on Feb. 13.

Parker owns the Pater Avenue home where Hamilton Firefighter Patrick Wolterman, 28, died after falling through the first floor into the basement in December of 2015.

A tripped burglar alarm first led police to the home. Fire crews were called shortly after for a report of heavy smoke visible on three sides of the building.

Several days after the fire, authorities ruled arson as the cause and announced a task force devoted to finding the suspected arsonist.

Both men are charged with aggravated arson and murder.

If convicted, Parker and Tucker each could face up to 15 years to life in prison.

