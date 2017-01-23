Bond set at $1 million for North College Hill murder suspect

A woman accused of fatally shooting a man over the weekend was arraigned on Monday.

Officers were called to the 2000 block of Sundale Avenue for a report of a man who had stabbed late Saturday night. However, preliminary medical reports indicated the victim was shot, not stabbed. North College Hill Police said he was taken to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center where he died of his injuries.

The Hamilton County Coroner's Office identified the victim Monday as Salih Williams, 36.

According to court documents, McKenzie Gray, 26, ran from the scene. When she was taken into custody near the scene, an officer asked her what happened. "I shot him," she said, according to a police affidavit.

Investigators then conducted a search warrant at Gray's home. Officials said they found a large quantity of drugs, drug paraphernalia, drug processing equipment, cash, and a firearm.

Gray's bond was set at $1 million. The case will now go to a grand jury.

