Newport Aquarium to open Stingray Hideaway exhibit in May

A new, $1 million attraction will open this May at the Newport Aquarium.

Stingray Hideaway is currently under construction and will be the largest addition to the aquarium since Shark Bridge opened in 2015, aquarium officials announced Monday.

“The highly interactive new exhibit will allow guests to discover one of the ocean’s most mysterious animals from above and below the water’s surface and even the opportunity to touch them,” the website states.

The project features a 17,000-gallon stringray touch pool that will give guests the chance to interact with 24 of the animals. Below the pool, kids and adults can enter a 30-foot long tunnel to experience the stingray’s world up-close.

“Anytime our guests are able to experience what it feels like to touch an animal, a personal relationship is built that leads to a lifetime of love and respect for those animals,” said Eric Rose, Newport Aquarium Executive Director.

The exhibit will be open year round and included with general admission.

