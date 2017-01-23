Kentucky ranked as one of the worst states to retire

Bad news for Kentuckians: the state is one of the top 10 worst places for retirement.

Wallet Hub ranked the Bluegrass State as 43 out of 51. The study reviewed all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Ohio ranked 25th, Indiana came in 34th.

Analysts compared a number of factors to help retirees find a wallet-friendly place to call home in old age, including adjusted cost of living, weather and quality of public hospitals.

Here's the top 10 best states to retire:

1. Florida

2. Wyoming

3. South Dakota

4. Iowa

5. Colorado

6. Idaho

7. South Carolina

8. Nevada

9. Delaware

10. Wisconsin

You can view Wallethub's full report here.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.