Status hearing Monday ahead of Ray Tensing retrial

Attorneys from both sides of the table in the Ray Tensing retrial were expected in court Monday.

The next trial is scheduled for May 25.

Today,? the prosecution and defense met in the chambers of Hamilton County Common Plea Judge Leslie Ghiz's chambers for the monthly status report on the case.

Judge Ghiz said the reasons they hold such frequent status reports on this case is to ensure that all parties are on schedule, that all witnesses are lined up in order and that any logistics are worked out with the sheriff's office. Judge Ghiz said keeping everyone up to speed on their progress is imperative to keep the trial date.

During Monday's status report, new council for the state was announced.

Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters recently said that there will be a different legal team for Tensing's second trial. The original prosecution team is now focusing on the re-sentencing hearing for convicted serial murderer, Anthony Kirkland. Veteran prosecutors Seth Tieger and Stacey DeGraffenreid have been assigned to the Tensing case.

Tensing will be retried on charges of murder and voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of Samuel DuBose.

The first trial ended in a mistrial, after a jury could not agree on a verdict.

Tensing, 27, tearfully testified during the first trial he fatally shot DuBose, 43, during a traffic stop near campus in Mt. Airy in July 2015 because his arm was stuck in DuBose's car after he tried to stop him from driving away by grabbing the car keys.

Tensing said on the stand he thought DuBose was going to run him over and kill him.

Also today, Judge Ghiz explained that the gag order on those involved in the case remains in place to preserve the integrity of the process and help preserve a jury within Hamilton County.

The next status report date was set for February 27 at 9:30 a.m.

