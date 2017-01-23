Parents, teachers show support for Withrow High School students

Teachers and parents showed support as students arrived at Withrow High School Monday morning.

State and local officials are calling for an investigation after racial slurs and swastikas are found spray painted on and around the facility on Sunday.

Earlier this month, vandals defaced a sign at Hebrew Union College with a swastika symbol.

Rep. Alicia Reece, a former Withrow student, said she plans to formally request the attorney general look into "an emerging criminal pattern" between the two incidents.

The vandals hit sidewalks and signs outside the Hyde Park school. Photos posted on social media show the word "TRUMP" painted on a bench and door to the building.

Cincinnati Public School officials said some surveillance cameras were spray painted.

"We are truly saddened by this event and want to assure our students and families that we will keep them safe. We have not received any threats against our students or staff," read an email to parents.

Counselors will be available for Withrow students Monday.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.