Verdict reached in Evanston double murder case

A verdict was reached in the case of a man charged with two homicides on Monday.

William Smith, 29, was found guilty by a jury on two counts of murder.

Smith killed Alma Owens, 57, and Macarthur Jackson, 72. Their bodies were found in the 3300 block of Fairfield Avenue in October of 2015.

Court documents showed the pair was killed with a handgun and a knife.

Court officials confirmed Smith was sentenced to 39 years to life in prison.

