Saunas might help keep brain healthy, researchers say

One more reason to go to the sauna, it not only helps you lose weight, but it's also connected to a healthier heart and brain.

Researchers in Finland found people who went to the sauna daily had a 65 percent less chance of getting Alzheimer’s or heart disease.

Researchers say the sauna not only has physical benefits but the relaxing nature can also help psychologically.

