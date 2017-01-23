Tiger birth watch begins today at Cincinnati Zoo

Another animal at the Cincinnati Zoo is expecting!

The zoo announced via social media that birth watch for 3-year-old Malayan tiger, Cinta, started Monday.

"Based on observed breeding, she could give birth any time in the next 3 weeks," said the facebook post.

Zoo staff have not performed ultrasounds or tests to confirm the pregnancy, but "but all signs indicate that we will see cubs soon."

This would be Cinta's first litter.

Earlier this month, the zoo announced that 17-year-old Bibi the Nile hippo is pregnant.

