Expect delays on Interstate 71 Tuesday

The road work continues on Interstate 71 at Martin Luther King Drive, requiring lane closures during the daytime hours Tuesday.

Work crews will be blocking various lanes of both the north and southbound Interstate 71 between Dana Avenue and E. McMillan Street.

The lanes will be closed during the daytime hours between 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 24, so expect delays.

You can avoid delays by using I-75 to the Norwood Lateral or vice-versa.

The closures are all contingent upon weather.

