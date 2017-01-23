60 iconic Star Wars costumes to be displayed at Cincy Museum Center

A new Star Wars exhibit is coming to a galaxy not so far, far away.

On Monday, the Cincinnati Museum Center announced Star Wars and the Power of Costume will open at Union Terminal this May.

The traveling display is part of a Smithsonian exhibit that features Darth Vader’s menacing black mask, Princess Leia’s gold bikini and other iconic looks from the franchise.

A total of 60 costumes from the first seven Star Wars films will be part of the exhibit.

“From initial concept drawings to complex physical constructions, the costumes featured in this exhibition serve to further define crucial aspects of worlds created to move, educate and entertain us - to inspire the imagination,” said Star Wars creator George Lucas.

Featured costumes include the:

Monk-like robes of Jedi masters Obi-Wan Kenobi and Luke Skywalker

Intimidating suit and complex breathing apparatus of Darth Vader

Military-influenced uniforms of the Imperial Stormtrooper, Senate Guard and TIE Fighter Pilot

Yak hair and mohair costume of Chewbacca

Intergalactic outfits of Senators Bail Organa, Mon Mothma and Mas Amedda

Fierce armor of mercenary bounty hunters Jango Fett, Boba Fett and Zam Wesell

Elaborately detailed gowns of Queen Amidala, Queen Jamillia and their handmaidens

