Queen City Lane closures will slow traffic through late spring

The Metropolitan Sewer District of Greater Cincinnati will be relocating the water mains along Queen City Avenue to make room for a new storm sewer project to begin.

Tuesday, January 24, crews will begin blocking lanes on Queen City between Wyoming Avenue and Ridgetop Way.

Queen City will be down to one lane in both directions through late May or early June.

In February and March, crews will block additional lanes between Ridgetop Way and Erlene Drive.

Crews will continue will lane closures in April and May from E. Tower Drive and Lafeuille Avenue.

The sewer district will begin construction on the new storm sewers along Queen City Avenue in the fall of this year continuing through until the fall of 2019.

This is going to cause delays for everyone traveling through this area.

You should consider using Harrison and Glenway Avenues to avoid getting stuck in the construction traffic.

