Coroner IDs Miami U student found dead on campus

The Butler County Coroner's Office released the name of a Miami University student found dead on campus last week.

Officials said Erica Buschick, 18, was from Gurnee, Illinois. Her body was found at Morris Hall on South Maple Avenue at 10 a.m. Friday, according to the coroner's office.

Buschick's cause of death is pending.

Classes resumed from winter break Monday. Counseling and support are available from Miami's Student Counseling Service.

