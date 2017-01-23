Riverbend Country Megaticket artists revealed

Luke Bryan performs at Charlie Daniels 80th Birthday Volunteer Jam at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, Nov, 30, 2016, in Nashville, Tenn. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Start marking your calendars, country music fans.

The B105 Country Megaticket artists have been officially released. The megaticket is a five-show ticket package to the biggest country concerts at Riverbend Music Center this summer.

The roster:

Dierks Bentley with special guests Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi - Saturday, May 20

Luke Bryan with special guest Brett Eldredge - Thursday, June 1

Lady Antebellum with special guests Kelsea Ballerini and Brett Young - Sunday, June 25

Jason Aldean with special guests Chris Young and Kane Brown - Saturday, July 22

Brad Paisley with special guests Dustin Lynch, Chase Bryant and Lindsay Ell - Thursday, Aug. 10

Ticket packages go on sale to the public Friday, Jan. 27 at 10 a.m. and can only be purchased online at Ticketmaster or Riverbend.

Country fans can buy one of four packages ranging in price from $170.00 to $390.00. By purchasing the Country Megaticket you are guaranteed a ticket to all five country shows.

