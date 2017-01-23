Kindflash volunteers place bags of warm clothing around the Tri-State

A grassroots group of volunteers celebrated its third annual clothing drive over the weekend.

Kindflash started as a group of Facebook friends, wanting to share inspiring stories.

The participants' focus later turned to performing "flash mob" acts of kindness, now organized once a month.

Saturday and Sunday, volunteers placed packs of warm clothing throughout dozens of Cincinnati neighborhoods.

One volunteer we spoke to said even though the weather was in the 60s, he thinks the gloves and scarves may still come in handy.

"It's Cincinnati, so i feel like next week, it'll probably be 20 degrees, so I'm hoping that people need it," said volunteer Ian Smith.

If you want to learn more about Kindflash go here.

