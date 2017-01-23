Clifton Market opens its doors to customers

The Clifton Market, in the Old Keller's IGA building, is now open for business.

Two years in the making, the store opened its doors for the first time Sunday.

The once-empty building on Ludlow Avenue is now home to a co-op made up of shareholders who want to see this business blossom.

"They do put back into the community," said GM Keith Brock. "They do live in the community, and they support the community totally."

Clifton Market will function as an uptrend, full-service grocery.

Full-service means that the store sells everything you would expect at a typical grocery store, and "uptrend" describes the polished look and feel of this grocery store, along the lines of Whole Foods or Trader Joe's.

The board of directors say prices will still be competitive to ensure that everyone will be able to afford shopping there.

Within the 31,000 square feet, managers say there's shelves and shelves of food, bins of fresh produce and dozens of desserts on display.

It's taken millions of dollars and a lot of patience to get to this point.

"In an older building of course, you found all different kinds of things wrong that had to be fixed before we could ever open it up to the public," said Brock.

81 employees work at the market and managers expect about 15,000 people will visit the store each week.

Shareholders and customers got a sneak peek at the transformation Sunday.

They expect this new addition will add new life to the area.

"It's going to be an economic boom for not only people in the neighborhood, but other businesses in the neighborhood," said Hyland. "This was the economic engine of the business district, and we look forward now to returning that anchor store back to our business district here in Clifton."

The "soft opening" began Monday at 7 a.m. Regular business hours are 7 a.m. - midnight.

Opening Gala festivities are scheduled for January 26-28.

Opening Gala festivities are scheduled for January 26-28.

