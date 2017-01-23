Some Crosstown Shootout tickets soar above $500

If you don't have tickets for this year's annual Crosstown Shooutout, you might have to dig deep in your wallet because ticket prices keep rising days before the famous matchup.

The No. 19 University of Cincinnati Bearcats (17-2, 7-0 American Athletic Conference) will host the No. 24 Xavier University Musketeers (14-5, 4-3 Big East) Thursday at 7 p.m.

Xavier has won three in a row and seven of the last nine between their crosstown rival.

It's the first time in the history of the Crosstown Shootout where both teams will be ranked for the game in back-to-back years. Last year was the first year both teams were ranked for the game since the 1993-94 season.

Ticket prices have been varying depending on the website.

As of Monday afternoon, the cheapest ticket is $80 on SeatGeek, before fees. You can get two second row tickets in Section 121 for $520 each, which is listed as the most expensive ticket on the website.

Tri-State's Riverfront Choice Tickets list tickets starting at $104 -- the most expensive ticket at $584. They even offer a Corry Garage Parking Pass for $76, which does not include a game ticket.

If you don't feel the need to drop money on a ticket, you can watch the game live on ESPN2.

