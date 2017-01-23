Surveillance video shows suspect wanted in racially-charged graffiti at Withrow HS

Police said a white male sprayed the various racial statements and swastikas on various parts of the Hyde Park school shortly before midnight on Saturday. (Photo provided by Crimestoppers)

Cincinnati police have released surveillance footage of the suspect wanted in connection to spray painting racial slurs and swastikas at Withrow High School over the weekend.

Police said a white male sprayed the various racial statements and swastikas on various parts of the Hyde Park school shortly before midnight on Saturday.

Photos posted on social media show the word "TRUMP" painted on a bench and door to the building.

Another photo shows profane statements on the sidewalk along with the name J. Cranley, a possible reference to Cincinnati Mayor John Cranley.

Cincinnati Public School officials said some surveillance cameras were spray painted.

"We are truly saddened by this event and want to assure our students and families that we will keep them safe. We have not received any threats against our students or staff," read an email to parents.

A state representative is calling on Ohio's attorney general to open an investigation into racially-charged graffiti around Cincinnati.

The Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio condemned the racist vandalism that occurred at the school.

“This incident is an opportunity for the community to respond and make clear that a climate of hate is not welcome in our city, and especially won’t be tolerated on school grounds, a place that should be one of the safest for our students,” said Donna Jones Baker, President & Chief Executive Officer of the Urban League of Greater Southwestern Ohio in a news release. “We are proud many in the community have come together to support the students by rallying against this racist attack.”

Earlier this month, vandals defaced a sign at Hebrew Union College with a swastika symbol.

Rep. Alicia Reece, a former Withrow student, said she plans to formally request the attorney general look into "an emerging criminal pattern" between the two incidents.

"I am outraged by this act of hate at Withrow High School. I am saddened that the grounds where students walk each and everyday has been used as a platform for racism, anti-semitism and bigotry,” Cranley said in a statement released Sunday afternoon.

Crews worked Sunday afternoon to ensure the hateful messages were removed before students returned to campus Monday.

Counselors will be available for Withrow students Monday.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

