Andy Dalton added to Pro Bowl roster

Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton has been added to the AFC Pro Bowl roster.

Dalton, who will be making his third Pro Bowl appearance, replaces Tom Brady. Brady will not play due to the Patriots advancing to the Super Bowl.

Dalton gives the Bengals five Pro Bowl selections for the 2016 season. Geno Atkins and A.J. Green were selected in the initial voting, while Carlos Dunlap, Andrew Whitworth and Dalton have been added as replacements. Green will not play due to rehab from the hamstring injury that kept him out of the final six regular season games.

Dalton threw for 4,206 yards this season – the second most in Bengals history. His third selection ties him with Boomer Esiason for the second most Pro Bowl appearances as a quarterback in Bengals history – Ken Anderson holds the team record with four.

The Pro Bowl will be played Sunday in Orlando.

