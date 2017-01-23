Bond set at $500K in Blue Ash Smashburger shooting

Bond was set Monday at $500,000 for the 19-year-old Sycamore Township man who was arrested for attempted murder after a worker was shot and critically wounded at Smashburger in Blue Ash.

According to authorities, detectives arrested Trey Gentry in Los Angeles on Jan. 12 after they uncovered he was attempting to flee the area.

Gentry purposely shot Josh Abbott inside the Cornell Road restaurant, Hamilton County sheriff's investigators wrote in a sworn statement filed in Hamilton County Municipal Court.

Abbott also was able to positively identify Gentry in a photo lineup.

Gentry is set to appear in court again on Feb. 1.

