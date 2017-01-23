Van passengers injured in crash with Middletown school bus

Viewer Dan Jones took this photo from the crash scene

Minor injuries were reported in a collision between a Middletown school bus and van Monday afternoon.

The crash happened on Roosevelt Boulevard and Wicoff Street around 4 p.m.

Three students were on the bus at the time of the crash. None of them were injured, authorities said.

An unknown number of passengers in the van suffered non-life threatening injuries, according to Ohio State Patrol. The victims were taken to Atrium Medical Center.



