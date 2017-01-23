Services this weekend for 9-year-old girl killed in Avondale shooting

A 9-year-old girl and her father were shot in Mt. Auburn Wednesday night. She died and he remains hospitalized. (FOX19 NOW/Eric Frisbee)

Mayor John Cranley and Councilmember Christopher Smitherman are pledging funds to increase a reward for information related to the death of 9-year-old girl killed last week in Mt. Auburn.

Alexandrea Thompson and her father, 39, were shot inside a home in the 2200 block of Burnet Avenue on Jan. 18, according to homicide investigators.

Cranley and Smitherman are donating campaign funds to raise the reward from $1,000 to $2,500, which is the largest award that Crimestoppers will offer.

[Aunt: Father said he saw 'gun to his daughter's head]

“Cincinnati police are working ceaselessly to bring those responsible for this murder to justice, said Mayor John Cranley. “I urge anyone who has information to come forward so our police can get this perpetrator off the streets. At a time when there is very little that can bring this family comfort, I ask that our City join me in praying for Alexandrea and her family.”

Services for Alexandrea Thompson will be held this weekend.

Visitation will take place at Spring Grove Funeral Home from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.

A second visitation will be 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at Norman Chapel at Spring Grove Cemetery. A noon memorial service will follow.

Police have not released a possible motive or said if the victims knew their attackers. Three black men were seen fleeing the home after the shooting, police said last week.

More detailed suspect descriptions and a potential motive were not released.

"I'm going to see what the city does. I'm going to see how they take this and try to turn these communities around," victim's neighbor Anqunett Phillips said.

Phillips lives just a few houses away from the home where Alexandrea and her father were shot. She has two young kids of her own.

"These children are being scarred. This is something they'll live with for the rest of their lives. Our friend died. Our friend was murdered. Now they know bullets are for real," she said.

Thompson's father was listed in critical condition, but has since been released from the hospital. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to call Crimestoppers at 513-352-3040.

Copyright 2017 WXIX. All rights reserved.