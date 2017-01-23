Freedom Center collecting Women’s March on Washington materials

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center announced Monday that they are collecting materials from the Women’s March on Washington.

The National Underground Railroad Freedom Center is collecting signs, t-shirts, hats, videos, and images from the Women’s March on Washington in Washington DC, the Sister March in Cincinnati, and from Sister Marches around the globe.

Nearly half a million people were expected to attend the event in the nation's capitol, with buses arriving in Washington D.C. carrying people from across the country.

“Peaceful protests and demonstrations like we saw this weekend are a part of democracy,” says Ashley Jordan, Curator at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. “History was made this weekend and it’s important that we document and archive these materials and objects for future generations.”

About 1,000 marches were planned worldwide, including in Cincinnati, as part of a sister march on Washington, D.C. Saturday.



“We are an institution dedicated to inclusive freedom – all people enjoying rights and privileges of equal number, equal kind, and equal quality,” says Dr. Clarence G. Newsome, President of the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center. “Addressing the need for intersectionality, understanding white privilege, and organizing peacefully made the solidarity we witnessed on Saturday awe inspiring.”

To make a collections donation to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center, you are asked to contact Jordan at ajordan@nurfc.org and Richard Cooper, Director of Museum Experiences, at rcooper@nurfc.org.

